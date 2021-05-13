Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling - Near miss as Einer Rubio Reyes dodges official and bridge column

Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling - There is a near miss on Stage 6 as Einer Rubio Reyes just manages to dodge an official waving a red flag and a central column of a bridge overhead. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:00:22, an hour ago