Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling - 'Really emotional' - Alberto Bettiol reacts to Stage 18 triumph

Italy’s Alberto Bettiol reeled in Frenchman Remi Cavagna to solo to Stage 18 glory in Stradella after a spicy finale to the longest stage of the Giro d’Italia. Four short climbs after a pan-flat ride up the Po Valley blew a 23-man breakaway apart on a day of rest for the GC favourites, as Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey ahead of back-to-back summit showdowns in the Alps.

00:02:25, an hour ago