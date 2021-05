Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling - 'Saving energy for the next days' - Simon Yates on Stage 18 showing

Ineos Grenadiers neutralised the Giro d'Italia on Stage 18, fronting the peloton as it crossed the line 23’30” down on Bettiol on a day of attrition for the GC favourites. Bernal will head into back-to-back stages in the Alps with a 2’21” lead over Italy’s Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) and 3’21” over Britain’s Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange).

00:01:01, an hour ago