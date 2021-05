Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Egan Bernal: It was really easy

Stage 13 of the Giro was really easy, say Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal. The 24-year-old Colombian expects some difficult days to come, though. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:01:17, an hour ago