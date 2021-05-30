Published 30/05/2021 at 15:13 GMT | Updated 30/05/2021 at 15:15 GMT

Egan Bernal has won the 2021 Giro d'Italia following the final stage time trial in Milan.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider navigated the 30.3km race against the clock to maintain his GC lead ahead of Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in second.

Britain's Simon Yates (BikeExchange) makes up the podium in third.

Filippo Ganna took the stage win despite being forced into a bike change as he approached the finish.

