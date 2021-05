Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021: Filippo Ganna forced into bike change after wheel damage on Stage 21 time trial

Filippo Ganna suffered a mishap when he was forced to change his bike during the Stage 21 Time Trail of the Giro d'Italia. It appeared as though the Ineos Grenadiers rider's back wheel had gone flat, either from a punctured tube or a damaged wheel rim.

00:02:43, an hour ago