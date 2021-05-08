Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 'Filippo Ganna will have done damage' - Bradley Wiggins after opening stage

'Filippo Ganna will have done damage' - Bradley Wiggins gives his views on the Italian's efforts and those of the other riders after the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:01:08, 10 minutes ago