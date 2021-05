Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘Get that coat off, show off that jersey!’ – Egan Bernal wins Stage 16

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) strengthened his grip on the maglia rosa after starring on Stage 16 at the Giro d’Italia to triumph in the Dolomites. Such was his dominance, the Colombian had time to unzip his rain jacket to cross the line flushed in pink, punching the air as he dealt another blow to his GC rivals.

