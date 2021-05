Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Has Simon Yates learnt from 2018 to peak at the right time?

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) is back in the GC hunt after starring on Stage 17 at the Giro d’Italia, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) showing the first signs of cracks.

00:01:08, an hour ago