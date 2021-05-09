Simon Yates has been backed to finally get over the disappointment of the 2018 Giro d’Italia and emerge triumphant this time around.

Having led the General Classification for much of the race three years ago, The Team BikeExchange rider eventually lost out to Chris Froome who took the victory over the final three stages.

However, Yates, who went on to win the Vuelta a Espana later that year, comes into the Giro in fine form and speaking on his latest Eurosport podcast , Bradley Wiggins says victory this time around would be ‘deserved’,

“Simon’s got unfinished business here,” said Wiggins. “I love how cool, calm and collected he is. Nothing fazes him.

I’d love to see him win it, I think he deserves it, to add to his Vuelta.

“Because he was so dominant three years ago and but for an amazing Chris Froome performance on that last day, would he have cracked under that pressure?”

Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoui also backed the 28-year-old to come out on top in Italy, citing his recent success at the Tour of the Alps.

“His form at the Tour of the Alps, his dominance in stage 2 was 2018 Giro d’Italia vintage, he was phenomenal,” said Chennaoui.

“I think his experience and history with this race will stand him in good stead.

He has grown into his confidence and he’s not afraid of saying he’s the favourite.

“He’s not going to be thrown by disappointment because he’s had disappointment here. Given his age and experience, Simon Yates is the favourite right now.”

