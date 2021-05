Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘He limited his losses’ – Bradley Wiggins salutes Egan Bernal after tough Stage 19

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) leaked a little over 30 seconds to chief rival Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) in the battle for the maglia rosa on Stage 19 – but still has a 2’29” lead over Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in GC, and another 20 seconds on Yates ahead of the final weekend.

