Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘He’s the original talent’ – Praise for Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan finished off some textbook sprinter shredding by his Bora-Hansgrohe team by beating Fernando Gaviria and Davide Cimolai in Stage 10 at Foligno. Bora’s infernal pace-setting over the day’s only categorised climb distanced most of the top sprinters before Sagan sealed the deal to win the shortest stage of the Giro ahead of a much-needed rest day.

00:01:08, 18 minutes ago