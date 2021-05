Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 highlights: Egan Bernal shows weakness on Stage 17 as Simon Yates closes and Dan Martin wins

A day of drama on the Giro d’Italia saw Colombia’s Egan Bernal show his first signs of weakness in the pink jersey, losing 57 seconds to Simon Yates; Ireland’s Dan Martin complete a Grand Tour clean sweep; British duo Yates and Hugh Carthy trade places once again in the top five; and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel crash over the guardrail.

00:04:16, an hour ago