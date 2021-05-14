Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Highlights: Fernando Gaviria denied by Caleb Ewan after going for broke

After the drama in the mountains on Thursday, this was a more tepid affair. A furiously fast finish saw Ewan storm to a second win at this year’s Giro d’Italia as Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) successfully defended the maglia rosa with little trouble. Stage 8 should prove more challenging for the peloton as the race travels from Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi via some sharp climbs.

00:02:53, an hour ago