Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘I did want to try at least once’ – Damiano Caruso on failed late move

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) was proud of himself for attacking Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the maglia rosa but appeared resigned to the fact he would not be winning the Giro d’Italia.

