Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 'I don’t understand it' - Bora-Hansgohe DS on Peter Sagan fine for 'intimidation'

Bora directeur sportif Christian Pomer was critical of the decision to fine Peter Sagan 1,000 CHF and deduct 50 UCI points for "intimidation", saying it happened all the time.

00:01:42, an hour ago