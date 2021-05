Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 – ‘If he hadn’t won, we would say that was stupid’ – Dan Lloyd on Caleb Ewan win

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) chased down Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to win Stage 7 at the Giro d’Italia. Gaviria spiced up the finale by making an early burst for the line, quickly opening up a gap, but Ewan charged into action and duly overhauled his rival for his second win.

