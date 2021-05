Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘I’m not going to win the sprint’ – George Bennett hits back at Gianluca Brambilla

George Bennett (Team Jumbo-Visma) hit back at Gianluca Brambilla (Trek Segafredo), who said he should watch some races on TV to learn about racing. The pair squabbled at the end of Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia, allowing Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen Team) to win from the breakaway.

