Elia Viviani (Cofidis) has apologised for hitting out at Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) after the Stage 3 sprint at the Giro d’Italia.
Viviani felt he was forced towards the barriers in the final moments and showed his frustration, appearing to throw an elbow at his fellow Italian.
Cimolai led home the sprinters ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Viviani, but they were all denied victory by surprise breakaway act Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux).
Hoorn held off the fancied sprinters to win on his Grand Tour debut, with Viviani forced to settle for a place off the podium.
“Sorry to Cimolai for the finish line reaction, but when I saw he closed me on the barrier it was really frustrating,” said Viviani.
“At the end fourth place, so a lot of fatigue on the climb for nothing. We look for the next one.”
Viviani is chasing his first win at a Grand Tour since 2019.
- - -
