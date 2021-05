Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021: ‘I’m sorry for my reaction’ – Elia Viviani apologises for hitting Davide Cimolai

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) apologised for hitting out at Davide Cimolai after the Stage 3 sprint at the Giro d’Italia. Viviani finished fourth with Cimolai in second, with Taco van der Hoorn claiming a memorable win ahead from the breakaway.

