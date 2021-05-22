Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 'Ineos could win all three Tours' - Bradley Wiggins after Zoncolan dominance by Ineos

Ineos Grenadiers could win the Giro, the Tour and the Vuelta. That is according to Bradley Wiggins. Ineos put in a consummate performance as Egan Bernal strengthened his grip on the maglia rosa on Stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia, and Wiggins believes that the British-based team have re-found their groove. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk

00:01:45, an hour ago