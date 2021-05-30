Egan Bernal has admitted his run to victory in the final stage of the Giro d’Italia was the first time trial he has enjoyed.

The Ineos Grenadiers team leader came into the concluding stage with a lead of one minute, 59 seconds over Damiano Caruso - and in all probability had the race in safe keeping bar an error.

Caruso took 30 seconds off Bernal on the run to Milan, but the Colombian knew a long way out that the maglia rosa was his and he was able to enjoy the closing kilometres of the race.

“It is the first time trial I have enjoyed,” Bernal told Eurosport. “I always suffer in the time trial but today was a special one with my coach on the radio. It was really nice.”

With a buffer of almost two minutes, Bernal knew there was no need to take any risks on the 30.3km course.

“I was focused on my effort and not making a mistake,” Bernal said. “I did not want to lose the Giro in one corner so I was pushing in the parts when I could but also in the corners not taking any risk.”

Fans lined the course and Bernal took delight in seeing supporters cheering him to victory.

“It was special,” he said. “I saw a lot of Colombian flags and people cheering, so when I arrived and realised I had won it was an incredible feeling.”

