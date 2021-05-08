Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021: 'It's a road bike!' - Sanchez has to switch after back tyre failure during TT

Luis Leon Sanchez's Giro d'Italia got off to the worst possible start when his back tyre failed during the opening time trial. Sanchez had to switch to a road bike to complete the stage and, unsurprisingly, was off the pace.

00:00:56, 25 minutes ago