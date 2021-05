Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 -'It's a shame, this is the history of the Giro' - Bradley Wiggins on Stage 16 change

Bradley Wiggins says that most riders would not have wanted to race all of Stage 16, after the news it has been shortened. He aso said that losing two climbs from Monday's stage was a shame for the race.

00:01:22, 26 minutes ago