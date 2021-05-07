Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–QuickStep) are the three GC favourites with the bookies, while two-time champion Vincenzo Nibali (Trek–Segafredo) is also hoping to be in the hunt after battling a broken wrist to make the start in Turin.

But it’s not just about the maglia rosa. A host of top sprinters have touched down in Italy hoping on scooping a stage win or having a crack at the ciclamino jersey. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) are among those with plans on stopping Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the first Grand Tour of the season.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) also makes his comeback at the Giro after returning from suspension. The Dutchman, who was banned for nine months for causing the crash that left Fabio Jakobsen in hospital with severe facial injuries, is expected to challenge for the points classification.

And that’s not all. The maglia azzurra returns, awarded to the best climber, along with the maglia blanca, squabbled over by the best young riders at the race.

Bookmark this page and return each day to see who is in contention in the four leading jersey standings after each stage.

Giro d'Italia 2021 Stage 1 Profile

