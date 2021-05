Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 Stage 19 highlights: Simon Yates chips away at Egan Bernal’s lead to boost pink jersey hopes

Egan Bernal withered a storm on the Alpe di Mera to limit his loses as Simon Yates soloed to Stage 19 glory ahead of Portugal’s Joao Almeida. Colombia’s Bernal extended his lead over his closest rival, Damiano Caruso, but allowed the Briton to creep closer to the maglia rosa ahead of the decisive final day in the mountains on Saturday.

00:04:51, 26 minutes ago