Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Stage 20 highlights: Damiano Caruso scoops first Grand Tour win

Egan Bernal is on the verge of winning the Giro d’Italia as Ineos Grenadiers played a blinder on Stage 20. The Colombian’s closest challenger Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) rode away from Romain Bardet (Team DSM) on the final Cat. 1 climb to claim a popular win on home turf. But Bernal is unlikely to be too concerned, having finished just 24 seconds back and boasting a lead of over two minute

00:04:26, 20 minutes ago