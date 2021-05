Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘The ride of your life!’ - Damiano Caruso takes Stage 20 ahead of Egan Bernal

Barring a disaster in the race-concluding individual time trial, Bernal will win the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. But the day was also about Caruso, who produced a gutsy ride to get his moment in the sun. Bernal will take a huge lead into the final stage having dismissed doubts about his long-standing back problems.

00:03:16, an hour ago