Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘This is the big one’ - Bradley Wiggins on brutal Stage 16

Dreams will be dashed when the Giro tackles the 212km run from Sacile to Cortina d’Ampezzo on Stage 16 – a route boasting a staggering 5700 metres of climbing in the Dolomites.

00:01:25, 20 minutes ago