Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘Two riders he just shoved out the way’ – Is Peter Sagan too aggressive?

Peter Sagan (Bora–Hansgrohe) should be free to continue with his cavalier style after bumping and barging his way into position at the Giro d’Italia, Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins has said. Watch The Breakaway at 9pm BST on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player after each stage.

00:02:52, an hour ago