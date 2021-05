Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 – Was Egan Bernal's surprise sprint with Remco Evenepoel wise?

“It was a lot of energy to use though, wasn’t it?” questioned Dan Lloyd after Bernal and Evenepoel took their maglia rosa battle into an intermediate sprint. Evenepoel gained a second on the Colombian, but with two tough weeks still on the horizon, was it a sensible move from the pair? The Giro returns on Wednesday after the first rest day.

00:01:20, an hour ago