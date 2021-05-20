Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroen Team) suffered an unfortunate crash when trying to put on a rain jacket during Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia.
The Belgian was propped up, hands off the handlebars, trying to wriggle his arms into the jacket when he collided with a road barrier.
He fell to the tarmac in slow motion as his torso awkwardly slumped down the barrier.
'What a mess' – Naesen crashes into road barrier in rain jacket fail
“What a mess that is,” said Rob Hatch, while Adam Blythe added: “That’s why you need to practise.”
Naesen’s woes brought memories flooding back of the epic climb up the Stelvio last year, when Team Sunweb duo Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman battled to get their jackets on in freezing conditions.
