Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘What a scene this is!’ – Revved-up Slovenians create gauntlet for leaders at Giro

The race entered Slovenia, with revved-up spectators crowding the road and wafting a sea of white, blue and red as the Giro served a timely reminder of what sport has been missing these past 14 months.

00:02:19, an hour ago