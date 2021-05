Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘You can count on the Shark’ – Vincenzo Nibali and Trek-Segafredo spice up Stage 12

Egan Bernal maintained his advantage in the general classification – but a late move from Nibali gave Ineos Grenadiers a bit of a fright. Gianna Moscon ended up on the road after crashing in pursuit and although Nibali only gained seconds, his move showed that Ineos are not unflappable.

