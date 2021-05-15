Cycling

Giro d'Italia - Bradley Wiggins predicts Ineos aggression on Stage 9 - 'They will go on the attack'

Giro d'Italia 2021 - Bradley Wiggins predicts that Ineos will show real aggression on Stage 9 and take the race to their rivals - 'They will go on the attack'. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+.

00:00:52, 27 minutes ago