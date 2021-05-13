Quite inexplicably, Serry was struck from behind as a clearly oblivious Team BikeExchange soigneur was leaning out and handing something over to the race organiser's vehicle.

The driver must not have seen the Deceuninck Quick-Step rider and simply ploughed into the Belgian's back wheel, sending him flying.

Serry was understandably left absolutely livid, and Dan Lloyd and Hannah Walker gave their expert reactions on The Breakaway.

"It's just awful to see. I don't know where the driver was looking, but it was anywhere but the road!" Walker said on the Eurosport show.

"It looked like he went down very hard there and you can understand the irate reaction. I think for that to happen, it is completely inexcusable. The road is still open and you have got to be so aware of what is going on."

Lloyd added: "He [the driver] should not be looking to the side when there are riders coming back, or at any other point, really.

"You should have one person driving the car and looking ahead. You've got to keep your eyes on the road! It may be a closed one, but it is still a road and there is lots going on.

It's inexcusable really, isn't it, what happened to him there! The driver must be feeling awful, but it is not excusable.

"Serry was remarkably calm in some ways. I know he was gesticulating to whoever was in the car, but I don't see any excuse for that at all."

Eurosport commentators Rob Hatch and Sean Kelly were also left as shocked as everyone.

"Oh my word! Oh my word!" yelled Hatch in absolute disbelief by what he had just seen.

"What has happened there? Deceuninck Quick-Step rider down and it is the Team BikeExchange car that strayed into him.

"That's an absolute disaster. No wonder he is angry! No wonder he is angry!

That's unforgivable, isn't it! That is an absolute shocker.

Kelly added: "He got hit behind, by a car!

"It was going dead straight. The driver of the BikeExchange car must not have been looking out in front. You can see why the rider is really peeved there.

"We see the shot of it there and he is beside to one of the race organiser cars and he just bumps into the rear wheel. God!"

It was a drama-filled stage in many ways with Hatch and Kelly alarmed by the scenes as the weather disrupted the day's racing in wild and pretty dangerous fashion

"The wind is blowing here - it's like a team time-trial!" exclaimed Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport.

This is dangerous! Not just for the pink jersey but look at all those having to chase. It's all kicking off!

