There was a truly shocking moment during Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia as a Team BikeExchange car drove into the back of Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Pieter Serry.

Quite inexplicably, Serry was struck from behind as a clearly oblivious Team BikeExchange soigneur was leaning out and handing something over to the race organiser's vehicle.

The driver must not have seen the Deceuninck Quick-Step rider and simply ploughed into the Belgian's back wheel, sending him flying.

Serry was understandably left absolutely livid as a result of the reckless and totally unnecessary incident, and Eurosport commentators Rob Hatch and Sean Kelly were left as shocked as everyone.

"Oh my word! Oh my word!" yelled Hatch in absolute disbelief by what he had just seen.

"What has happened there? Deceuninck Quick-Step rider down and it is the Team BikeExchange car that strayed into him.

"That's an absolute disaster. No wonder he is angry! No wonder he is angry!

That's unforgivable, isn't it! That is an absolute shocker.

Kelly added: "He got hit behind, by a car!

"It was going dead straight. The driver of the BikeExchange car must not have been looking out in front. You can see why the rider is really peeved there.

"We see the shot of it there and he is beside to one of the race organiser cars and he just bumps into the rear wheel. God!"

It was a drama-filled stage in many ways with Hatch and Kelly alarmed by the scenes as the weather disrupted the day's racing in wild and pretty dangerous fashion

"The wind is blowing here - it's like a team time-trial!" exclaimed Rob Hatch, on commentary for Eurosport.

This is dangerous! Not just for the pink jersey but look at all those having to chase. It's all kicking off!

"Look at it now: they are twisting and turning! This is horrible weather. It's coming from one side and the riders are sheltering. They are going to lose more time here.

"Just look at this weather. There are strong crosswinds on the climb."

Sean Kelly added: "You can see that the road is absolutely waterlogged. In these conditions you have to just hang in there but this can really cause problems."

The first mountain finish of the Giro on Thursday brought two climbs preceding the final rise to San Giacomo, above the town of Ascoli Piceno, with a total of 3,627 metres of climbing.

