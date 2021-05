Cycling

Giro d'Italia: Highlights as Egan Bernal tightens grip on pink jersey while Mauro Schmid takes Stage 11 win

Colombian Egan Bernal strengthened his grip on the pink jersey as Swiss youngster Mauro Schmid won Stage 11 from the break ahead of Alessandro Covi. Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov is up to second place in the general classification after Remco Evenepoel had a day to forget as the Belgian tyro fell to seventh.

00:04:32, 3 minutes ago