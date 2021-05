Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2021 - ‘I wanted to show I am back in the game’ – Egan Bernal on Stage 16 victory

Egan Bernal cemented his status as pink jersey elect with a splendid solo victory in Cortina d’Ampezzo after a huge attack on the Passo Giau – not that fans were able to see it. Owing to the bad weather in the Dolomites much of Monday’s shortened stage in the Dolomites played out mysteriously behind closed doors on a day to forget for Simon Yates and Remco Evenepoel.

00:01:46, 39 minutes ago