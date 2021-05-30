Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Giro d'Italia | Ad-Free 12:16-17:31 Live

Big hitters...

We'll see the GC men right at the end of the afternoon, but before that in the next hour there are a few favourites for stage victory to watch out for.

13:08 Ganna

13:11 Affini

13:56 Tratnik

13:58 Cavagna

Ganna is gonna take some beating today, I'd wager. He sat up nice and early yesterday.

Starter's orders...

The first rider off the ramp today will be Riccardo Minali at 12:45 BST. He gets this honour as the race's maglia nera AKA the last man on the general classification. They'll then start at one-minute intervals until about three o'clock, when the top dogs come out to play.

Vai, Riccardo! Only Five hours and thirty-four minutes you need to catch up to take pink, pal...

Ciaooooo Tutti!

Hello, hello! And welcome to the end of the Giro. What an incredible final week it has been, and it all comes down to the race of truth. This afternoon we'll discover who has won the maglia rosa the dominant Egan Bernal, or the unexpected challenger Damiano Caruso. The odds are heavily in the Colombian's favour, but we've seen final-day meltdowns change the face of a Grand Tour before. In fact, we've seen it happen within the last year. Who could forget #PoorPrimoz?

Can Caruso stop Bernal?

Probably not, but here are the time gaps anyway...

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 85:41:47

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +1:59

3. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +3:23

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech +7:07

5. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +7:48

6. Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +7:56

7. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +8:22

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +8:50

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma +12:39

10. Dan Martin (Ire) Israel Start-Up Nation +16:48

Stage 20 recap - Vintage Ineos put Bernal on cusp of Giro glory as Caruso wins

Egan Bernal is on the verge of winning the Giro d’Italia as Ineos Grenadiers played a blinder on Stage 20.

The Colombian’s closest challenger Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) rode away from Romain Bardet (Team DSM) on the final Cat. 1 climb to claim a popular win on home turf. But Bernal is unlikely to be too concerned, having finished just 24 seconds back to preserve his sizable lead of 1'59" ahead of Sunday’s time trial into Milan.

First Jonathan Castroviejo and then Dani Martinez guided the maglia rosa through the five-star mountain stage as Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) – the man tipped to light up the penultimate stage – cracked in the final few kilometres.

