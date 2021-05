Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘A messy final’ – Edoardo Affini on frantic finish

Edoardo Affini (Jumbo–Visma) said it was a messy finish to Stage 13 after European and Italian champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos) picked up the win. As expected, the GC contenders emerged from the sprinter slugfest unscathed, meaning Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) retains his 45-second advantage over Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana - Premier Tech) in second.

00:01:23, 42 minutes ago