Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘An amazing example of why Egan Bernal is so good!’ – Ineos rider gets on the right side of split

Astana split the pack to smithereens with 48km to go on Stage 14 of the Giro. And Egan Bernal showed his canny side to ensure he was on the right side of the split. GC rival Remco Evenepoel was caught out.

00:06:17, an hour ago