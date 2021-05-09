Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Can Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida work together as Deceuninck joint-leaders?

Joao Almeida will leave Deceuninck-QuickStep after the 2021 season after failing to agree a new contract. General manager Patrick Lefevere said Almedia's manager "has shown relatively little respect in the negotiations." He is sharing leadership duties with Remco Evenepoel at the Giro d'Italia. Watch The Breakaway at 9pm BST on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player after each stage.

00:03:08, an hour ago