Giro d’Italia 2021 – Can Simon Yates unseat Egan Bernal on five-star mountain Stage 20?

If Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) has serious ambitions of wrestling the maglia rosa off Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) then he will need a monumental effort on Stage 20 at the Giro d’Italia. But with a five-star mountain run on the menu, it’s not completely out of the question…

00:01:26, 15 minutes ago