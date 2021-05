Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - 'Can you leave me alone? Thank you' - Fernando Gaviria has mid-race nosebleed

Fernando Gaviria suffered a nosebleed mid-race during Stage 13 if the Giro d'Italia. The UAE Team Emirates rider felt he want a bit of privacy so asked for some.

00:01:27, an hour ago