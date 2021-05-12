Stage 4 recap

On the day it rained forever there was more than a little sunshine for the man who had not won on European soil since his distant triumph in the U23 Giro d’Italia in 2012. The American Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) proved the strongest and canniest of a large 25-man breakaway to secure the biggest win of his career after a gruelling and wet schlep into the Apennines.

Italy’s Alessandro De Marchi missed out on a maiden Giro stage win but his second place was enough to give the Israel Start-Up Nation the first pink jersey of his career. De Marchi now leads Dombrowski – the new blue jersey after pocketing 18 king of the mountain points – by 22 seconds on an all-change general classification after a day the race was turned on its head.

