What a way to pick up your first professional win. Lorenzo Fortunato, a little-known 25-year-old Italian riding for the wildcard Eolo-Kometa team, proved the strongest from an 11-man breakaway to win on one of the toughest mountains in the sport.

Eleven years after his boss Ivan Basso won on Monte Zoncolan, Fortunato came of age as he emerged through the mist to win Stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia ahead of the experienced Slovenian, Jak Tratnik of Bahrain-Victorious, after what Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch described as “the ride of his life”.

Tratnik, a stage winner in last year’s Giro, was reduced to weaving up the steepest 27% gradient in the final kilometre, crossing the line 26 seconds down on Fortunato. Runner-up on the gravel roads to Montalcino, Italy’s Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) took an impressive third place before Egan Bernal, the pink jersey, made light work of the challenge by blasting past the remnants of a chasing quartet of escapees to finish fourth.

Bernal had ridden clear of the main group of GC favourites following an attack by Britain’s Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) inside the final two kilometres. The pair rode together before the Ineos Grenadiers rider stamped his authority down on this race, a huge unseated surge seeing him drop Yates and reel in Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) before the line.

The 2019 Tour de France winner came home 11 seconds clear of Yates before teammate Dani Martinez led home the rest of the GC riders in dribs and drabs. Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) were the big losers, both riders conceding over one minute to Bernal.

Vlasov dropped from second place to fourth on the general classification while Evenepoel now finds himself almost four minutes down in eighth place after a baptism to fire on the first major summit finish in his nascent Grand Tour career.

Yates is now Bernal’s closest challenger, the climber from Bury up three places to second at 1’33” – 18 seconds ahead of third-place Damiano Caruso of Bahrain-Victorious. Vlasov is 1’57” down while another Lancastrian, Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo, dropped to fifth at 2’11” after failing to reproduce his Angliru legs on the Zoncolan.

More to follow...

