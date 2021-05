Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘Even he can’t believe it!’ – Taco van der Hoorn wins Stage 3

It was a day to remember for the 27-year-old Dutchman as he held on to claim a memorable win. Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took second and third respectively in the sprint behind, with the Slovakian’s team left reeling after doing more than their fair share on the front of the peloton.

00:02:30, an hour ago