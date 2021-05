Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - Giacomo Nizzolo claims maiden stage win at Giro as Egan Bernal retains lead

European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona.

00:04:33, 2 hours ago