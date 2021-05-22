Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 - ‘He is as tough as they come’ – Bradley Wiggins heaps praise on Egan Bernal

Bradley Wiggins was full of praise for Egan Bernal after he soared up in the Monte Zoncolan during Stage 14 of the Giro. Italy’s Lorenzo Fortunato made a name for himself with a maiden pro win on the fearsome Monte Zoncolan as Colombia’s Bernal strengthened his grip on the pink jersey by riding clear of Simon Yates and his GC rivals on the steepest segment of the legendary climb.

